Record-breaking travel numbers for your holiday commute

Whether you are hitting the roads or the skies, the holiday season is one of the busiest times of year to travel.

We spoke with people from near and far about their holiday travel plans.

They told us they have lucked out so far, but that could change as the weekend is quickly approaching.

The Mitchell family, who is travelling from Vermont and off to see family in Florida, said the key to an easy flight starts with a checklist.

“Each individual piece of luggage. And the carry-ons,” Kevin Mitchell said.

Mitchell also mentioned electronics and their chargers.

Other people we spoke with at Bradley International Airport told us overall, it has been smooth sailing for them, too, during their holiday travel.

Cindy Owens, who is from Minneapolis, said, "It was an easy flight here, no delays. Everything seems to be on time."

Cynthia Tally from Seattle said she had some concerns before, but it all worked out for her and her family.

"It was our first time on a flight with our 5-month-old daughter," Tally said. "But all in all, she did really well."

But as the weekend quickly approaches, Brian Sypros, the public information officer at Bradley Airport, said as more and more people return from their destinations, it’s important to plan ahead.

“Bradley Airport is very busy in the morning from 4 to 7 a.m. We have a lot of flights departing at that time," Spyros said. "So, we want to make sure you are leaving yourself enough time to check in with security and get through the gate.”

With freezing rain forecasted for early Saturday morning, Spyros said it's always best to check in with your airline directly.

“That is why we always remind people to check the status of their flight with their airline," Spyros said. "So, if there is a change, they know about it.”

It has been, and will continue to be, busy on the roads. AAA projects 119.3 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home over the year-end holiday period from Saturday, Dec. 21 to Wednesday, Jan. 1.

But that did not affect Larry Lynch and family driving all the way from Atlanta, Georgia.

“It was smooth. No one was on the road," Lynch said. "It was chill.”

He even shared his secret to beating the traffic.

“The trick is we are leaving before everyone else," Lynch said.