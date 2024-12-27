Expect busy travel days this weekend, Monday

Whether you're re-packing those suitcases to head home or just getting your things together now for a vacation, the holiday travel rush on the road and in the air is on.

"We flew in on the 23rd really early. Way too early," said Chase Blackstone, before catching his return flight at Bradley International Airport.

After spending Christmas in Connecticut, Blackstone was heading back home to Mansfield, Ohio. So was his mother, who is a flight attendant for United, and she knows just how busy it has been at the airport.

"The crowds, the lines, people's tempers are insane. It's stressful," said Lisa Blackstone.

Others were just starting their holiday trips on Friday.

"Orlando. We're going to Disney," said Christina LaFortune, of Sturbridge, Massachusetts.

According to the TSA, Friday is one of their busiest travel days of the year. Airport officials at Bradley say they expect to see a steady number of travelers over the next few days.

It's a similar story for people traveling by car. AAA says these are the best times to hit the road this weekend:

Friday, December 27: Before 2 p.m.

Saturday, December 28: Before 11 a.m.

"Right now, we're heading to Virginia then down to myrtle beach then down to Florida," said Allison Dickson of Coventry, Rhode Island.

Another family was also making their way to Virginia.

"Our oldest daughter brought her grandkids to our house for Christmas, and now we're driving to see the other grandkids," said George Stelljes of Westport, Massachusetts.

It's a 12-hour drive for him, but he doesn't seem to mind as he gets to continue the holiday fun.

"We got all the gifts and Santa is in the back of our car," said Stelljes.

If you're hitting the road, says these are the busiest times to hit the road this weekend:

Friday, December 27: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 28: 1:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.

TSA is also preparing for large crowds at airports on Monday, Dec. 30.