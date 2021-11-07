Recount In West Haven Mayoral Race Underway

A recount in the mayoral race is underway in West Haven. Incumbent Democrat Nancy Rossi and Republican challenger Barry Cohen are separated by a mere 29 votes.

Rossi drew 4,273 votes and Cohen got 4,244 votes in Tuesday's election, according to the Secretary of the State. The margin of less than half percent led to an automatic recount.

Rossi felt confident before the recount.

"We will be victorious after this process is over," she said.

However, on the eve of Sunday's recount, Cohen called on Rossi to resign, regardless of the recount outcome.

“This administration is already shattered the public trust," Cohen said.

In his calls for resignation, Cohen references an FBI fraud investigation into the alleged theft of $636,000 in city COVID-19 relief funds. A former city hall employee has been arrested by the FBI and indicted.

“Leadership starts at the top, fault starts at the top," Cohen said.

Rossi says that six months after the thefts allegedly started to occur, she noticed the discrepancy and reported it, leading to the arrest of the former city employee.

“That's utter nonsense. I did not know any time ahead of me discovering it at the end of September of any alleged theft, because had I known, I would have reported it then. I absolutely reported it," Rossi said.

The mayor says she is currently developing emergency measures to prevent fraud in the future.

"One of the things that I have made public to tie in and give some assurance was anything over $5,000 has to be reviewed by either myself or Louis Esposito from my office," she said. "I want to be clear about this, this is extremely unusual, but given the circumstances, I thought necessary.”

Cohen says Rossi has been promising emergency measures for several years.

“We all believe in transparency," he said. "We all believe that any expenditures over $500 should have been monitored. And they weren't. She broke her promises.”

In the contentious race for Mayor, Rossi maintains she will not resign.

“We've done everything we can to correct the things that we could and people that have come to me and told me that we have made major strides. There are a lot of residents that like what we're doing and want us to continue," Rossi said.

Cohen maintains that public trust is gone.

“We need to change and we need transparency," he said. "She has shattered the public trust.”

The recount proceedings began at 9 a.m. Sunday at City Hall.

Workers in the Registrar's Office are looking at each ballot to determine which ones need to be hand counted, and which can go through the counting machine. They will then combine the results.

In 2019, Rossi won the Mayor's seat with 60% of the vote. She got more than 5,000 votes, while her opponent received just over 3,000.

West Haven has nearly 17,000 registered Democrats, and fewer than 4,000 registered Republicans.