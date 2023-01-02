Recreational Cannabis Sales Begin Next Week in CT. Here's What to Know

Cannabis sales to adults in Connecticut can begin next week, according to the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection.

The department said it has notified licensed hybrid retailers that they will be allowed to begin selling cannabis products to all adults 21 and over beginning no earlier than 10 a.m., or as local zoning permits, on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

“I am proud of the hard work our team has done to meet the goal of opening adult-use sales in a safe, well-regulated market,” DCP Commissioner Michelle Seagull said in a statement. “We know that many people are excited to participate in this marketplace, whether as a business or a consumer, and we encourage adults who choose to purchase and consume these products to do so responsibly once sales begin on January 10.”

The department said that all existing medical marijuana producers have met the requirements for an expanded license that allows them to supply both the adult-use cannabis and medical marijuana markets.

Sales will be limited to 1/4 ounce of cannabis flower, or its equivalent, per transaction when the market opens. Transaction limits will be reviewed over time. Patients in the Medical Marijuana Program may purchase up to five ounces per month.

The department said different types and sizes of products could be purchased together up to a total of 1/4 ounce of cannabis flower or its equivalent per transaction.

Which Cannabis Will Be Legally Sold In Connecticut?

Examples of what 1/4 of an ounce of cannabis flower or its equivalent might look like include:

Up to 7 pre-rolled cigarettes that weigh 1 gram each, or 14 pre-rolled cigarettes that weigh 0.5 grams each. Or any combination up to 7 total grams, which equals 1/4 ounce.

Two to four vape cartridges, which come in .5 mL and 1 mL sizes.

Edibles vary by type and size. A standard-sized brownie or cookie can be the equivalent of .08 grams of cannabis flower. One edible serving cannot have more than 5 milligrams of THC.

A combination of different product types that collectively amount to no more than ¼ of an ounce.

Patients in the Medical Marijuana Program are advised to purchase any necessary medication prior to Jan. 10, or at one of the nine medical-only dispensaries in the state, as long lines and traffic are expected around the hybrid retailers during the opening weeks of adult-use sales.

Where Can You Buy Cannabis in Connecticut? (Starting on Jan. 10)

These are the Medical Marijuana Dispensaries that have been notified that they successfully completed the necessary steps for conversion to a hybrid license and may begin selling cannabis products to all adults 21 and over, beginning no earlier than 10 a.m. on Jan. 10, 2023:

Affinity, New Haven

Bluepoint Wellness of Connecticut, Branford

Still River Wellness, Torrington

Fine Fettle Dispensary – Newington, Newington

Fine Fettle Dispensary – Stamford, Stamford

Fine Fettle Dispensary – Willimantic, Willimantic

The Botanist – Danbury, Danbury

The Botanist – Montville, Montville

Willow Brook Wellness, Meriden