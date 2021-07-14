RecycleCT Foundation Launches App to Determine ‘What's in, What's out' for Your Recycling Bin

Nonprofit RecycleCT Foundation launched the RecycleCT Wizard app aimed at promoting sustainability and streamlining recycling for consumers

Accompanied by the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) Commissioner Katie Dykes, the app was released this morning.

According to the developers, the app will aid consumers in knowing what does and doesn't belong in their recycling bins, as well as give tips on how to reuse materials, contact local recycling coordinators and how to correctly dispose of materials.

The RecycleCT Foundation previously managed a similar, web-based search tool but believes the introduction of the RecycleCT Wizard app will "increase ease and access, likely to double the number of inquiries" their search tool originally received, according to a news release.

The RecycleCT Wizard App is available for download on Apple and Google Stores

More information on recycling, what does and doesn’t go into your blue bin, and how to properly dispose of most items, can be found at RecycleCT.