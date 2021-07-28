Red Cross Urges Donations Amid Severe Blood Shortage

The American Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage and is raising awareness for the critical need for blood donations.

The Connecticut Hospital Association and the Red Cross will host a news conference in Farmington at 11:30 a.m.

According to the Red Cross, the number of traumas, elective surgeries and transplants have increased nationwide. The organization reports that the nation's blood supply has fallen to critical levels.

All blood types are needed to help prevent blood-related delays in patient care during this shortage.

Donors who give now will help restock the shelves for the remainder of the summer, said officials.

What to Know Before You Donate:

To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in.

Anyone 17-years-old can donate in most states. Those 16-year-old may donate, as, well with parental consent where allowed by state law. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger must meet certain height and weight requirements.

Appointments can be scheduled by visiting the Red Cross site, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

To find a place to donate, click here.