Region 16 Superintendent Suspended Following Arrest in Florida

The Region 16 school superintendent is facing a temporary suspension following an arrest in Florida.

Michael Yamin initially was charged with DUI, though later pleaded guilty to a lower charge.

On Wednesday at a special Board of Education meeting, people spoke out about whether he should remain in the job as the school board debated his future.

“Mr. Yamin failed us all, most importantly our children,” said Joann Overby of Beacon Falls.

People voiced their opposition and support to keeping Yamin as the superintendent for Region 16, which covers Prospect and Beacon Falls.

“I am very lucky to work in this region and very fortunate to have a superintendent who goes above and beyond for our students, our faculty and our staff,” said Sandra D’Amelio of Prospect.

Yamin was charged with DUI in the Daytona Beach, Florida area back in September, according to online court records.

He later pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of reckless driving.

“He is not a good role model for our kids. Our kids deserve a lot better. Fire Yamin,” said Maureen Carroll of Beacon Falls.

NBC Connecticut

“These events were certainly poor judgment but I do not believe these events define Mr. Yamin,” said Vincent Balsamo of Prospect.

Only recently did people here learn of the events in Florida.

In a message to the community, Yamin wrote in part that, “I am truly sorry for this lapse in judgment and take full responsibility for my actions.”

On Wednesday, the school board voted to suspend the superintendent for two weeks without pay and require he complete an alcohol counseling program.

And the board promises harsher punishment in the future, if necessary.

“Any re-occurrence of this or similar conduct will result in termination from Mr. Yamin’s employment,” said Robert Hiscox, school board chair.

Following the vote, Yamin released a statement to NBC Connecticut.

“I accept full responsibility for my actions. I am thankful and supportive of the BOE decision. I will continue to work tirelessly to regain the trust and support of the students, the staff, and the community.“