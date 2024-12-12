Old Saybrook

Release of Old Saybrook police study delayed

By Katherine Loy

MiltonYearbookSig update
NBC Connecticut

The release of a study into Old Saybrook’s police department has been delayed for a second time.

Earlier this year, the town hired the Police Executive Research Forum (PERF) to look into why the department has trouble attracting and retaining officers, among other issues.

The study was not finished by the original October deadline, and instead was delivered in mid-November.

It was expected to be released to the public on December 13, however First Selectman Carl Fortuna tells NBC Connecticut Investigates he and Police Chief Michael Spera are still going through the 85-page report and offering their corrections and clarifications on a wide variety of matters.

Fortuna said he could not give a definitive timeline for when the final report will be available to the public.

This article tagged under:

Old Saybrook
