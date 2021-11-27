Naugatuck

Report of Kittens Being Left in Dumpster Under Investigation in Naugatuck

Naugatuck Animal Control

A report of multiple kittens being left in a dumpster in Naugatuck is under investigation on Saturday.

Naugatuck Animal Control said they received a complaint of three kittens being dumped in a dumpster across from the police station.

It appears the investigation is centered around something that was posted on Facebook on Friday. It's unclear what the post may have said.

Animal control officials said they have not and did not receive a formal complaint about this then. They are working to verify the information in the post, the vehicle in question and the animals that may be involved, they added.

According to animal control, officers have been to the area and have spoken to several residents about it.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact animal control at NaugatuckAnimalControl@gmail.com.

