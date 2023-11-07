Republican Erin Stewart will serve sixth term as New Britain mayor

Republican Erin Stewart will serve a sixth term as mayor of the city of New Britain.

Stewart has touted the economic progress of the city since she first became mayor 10 years ago. She cited new business coming to town, new housing complexes and school renovations.

Democratic candidate Chris Anderson, Stewart's competitor, said high taxes is why he decided to run.

Stewart was elected in 2013 and is the city's longest-serving Republican mayor.

