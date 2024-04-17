Rescued bald eagle in Bloomfield has serious injuries and will never fly again

A bald eagle found in Bloomfield has serious injuries due to possible electrocution, according to an animal rehabilitation center.

With the help of animal control, the eagle was transferred to rehabilitation at A Place Called Hope, where the severity of her injuries was assessed, and her condition indicates she was possibly electrocuted.

The eagle has serious damage to her right wingtip, with bones in her "hand" shattered beyond repair, according to the rehabilitation center. The irreversible damage means that this eagle will never be able to fly again.

A Place Called Hope

Her feet are also badly injured and swollen. The eagle was "banded" in 2009, making her 15 years old. But now these bands are hindering her able to move and worsening her condition.

As a result of her injuries, she is underweight and too sore to stand. Blood tests indicate she may have been exposed to chemicals meant to kill rodents and as a result, she has elevated lead levels.

"This is not a happy story, but not an uncommon one," A Place Called Hope said on social media.

Many large birds do get electrocuted and most of them are left with pretty severe injuries.

The eagle was initially found by a bystander and Windsor Animal Control transferred her to A Place Called Hope.