East Haven

Residents Evacuated Amid Suspicious Device Investigation at East Haven Home

East Haven Police logo
NBC Connecticut

A report of a suspicious device inside of a home in East Haven on Saturday has prompted an investigation and nearby residents have been evacuated.

Police officers and firefighters were called to Palmetto Trail after getting a report of an unknown suspicious device in a home.

According to police, nearby homes have been evacuated as a precaution. The public is asked to stay away from the area.

The Connecticut State Police Bomb Squad has been called to investigate.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

No injuries have been reported.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

East Haven
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us