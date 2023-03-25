Residents Evacuated Amid Suspicious Device Investigation at East Haven Home

A report of a suspicious device inside of a home in East Haven on Saturday has prompted an investigation and nearby residents have been evacuated.

Police officers and firefighters were called to Palmetto Trail after getting a report of an unknown suspicious device in a home.

According to police, nearby homes have been evacuated as a precaution. The public is asked to stay away from the area.

The Connecticut State Police Bomb Squad has been called to investigate.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

No injuries have been reported.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.