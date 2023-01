Residents in Parts of Seymour Urged to Boil Water After Water Main Break

Aquarion Water Company is urging several customers in Seymour to boil their water as a precaution or use bottled water after a water main break along Route 67 Sunday night.

The First Selectwoman posted on Facebook that it would take several hours to repair the watermain and to fully restore normal water service. Route 67 has reopened.

Around 2,000 customers are impacted.

Aquarion Water Company said that customers in Seymour, Beacon Falls, and Oxford may experience a period of no water or low pressure. With a lack of water pressure, there is a possibility of contamination of drinking water and the Department of Public Health recommends in situations like this that customers boil their water before consuming it, or use bottled water, until it can be confirmed that the water is safe to drink.

The streets affected include:

Aquarion Valley Water System serves customers in Seymour, Beacon Falls, and Oxford.