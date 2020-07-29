Bradley Airport

Bradley International Airport Reveals Upgraded Restrooms

Bradley International Airport unveiled new bathrooms, which include many touchless features, such as faucets and soap dispensers.

While the coronavirus pandemic has slowed travel significantly, it hasn't stopped work to improve Bradley International Airport.

The airport recently unveiled new restrooms.

Each bathroom stall now has a light over it that turns red when someone is inside, eliminating any guessing about whether it is in use.

Almost all of the restroom is touchless - including toilet and urinals, faucets, soap and paper towel dispensers and electric hand dryers.

The family and assisted care toilets include changing stations and some include benches for more ease

The Connecticut Airport Authority had dedicated $5.8 million commitment to renovate all terminal restrooms before the pandemic hit.

“People appreciate the upgrades. Everything we do here at the airport, whether it’s the new transportation center or it’s these upgrades is done with an eye toward passenger service and passenger convenience here at the airport, so people have reacted very favorably," said Kevin Dillon, executive director of the Connecticut Airport Authority.

The project started in August 2018 and should be complete by fall.

