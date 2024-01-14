Reward being offered for return of missing donkey in Bethlehem, Conn.

A reward is being offered for the return of a donkey that's been missing from Bethlehem, Connecticut, for several days.

Jackie the donkey went missing on Hickory Lane late last week.

She was seen only once when the picture (above) was taken. In the photo, animal control said she was heading towards her home. She hasn't been seen since.

A drone was deployed and she was not seen wandering.

A $3,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the positive identification and return of Jackie the donkey.

The owner asks that if someone does have her, to either bring her home or bring her somewhere safe and contact animal control.

Bethlehem Animal Control is also asking anyone in the area to check their cameras. If you have livestock, you're asked to check your herds in case she may have joined them.

If you see Jackie or find Jackie, you're asked to contact Bethlehem Animal Control at (203) 233-1137.