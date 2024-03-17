Reward increased for info about dead dog found dumped on side of road in Coventry

An organization has increased its reward for information about a dead dog that was found dumped along the side of the road in Coventry earlier this month.

Desmond's Army, an animal law advocate group, has increased its reward from $5,000 to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Two weekends ago, a dead dog was found in a plastic bin on the side of South Street. According to police, the dog was later found to have been shot in the chest.

It was a passerby who first spotted the blue plastic bin behind a guardrail.

“She stopped to check because she said that she thought maybe somebody dumped some kittens. And when she stopped to look, she came upon the deceased dog and called us,” Coventry Police officer Michelle Krukoff said.

The dog was described as a dark gray female pit bull with white paws and cropped ears.

“For anybody to be able to do this to an animal, is very disturbing,” Krukoff said.

Krukoff said it appears the 50- to 55-pound dog recently had puppies.

Investigators are looking for surveillance video that can help the investigation, but say that will be difficult to find from the brush area next to a field where the dog was found. So they are also relying on tips.

“I'm hoping that the suspect more than likely told somebody, and that person does the right thing and comes forward with the information,” Krukoff said.

Under Connecticut’s Animal Cruelty Laws, killing a dog is a felony.

If you have any information that could help police, you're urged to call Coventry Police Department at (860) 742-7331 and ask for Officer Krukoff. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call (860) 742-2400.