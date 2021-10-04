Reward Offered For Information Leading to Arrest in South Windsor Stolen Guns Case

Officials are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of a person or people responsible for stealing 50 firearms from R + L Carriers in South Windsor in August.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Boston Field Division and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), which is the trade association for the firearms industry, have announced a combined reward of $10,000.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

ATF officials said that on Aug. 13, a shipment being delivered to R + L Carriers at 12:50 a.m. was scanned by a manager and loaded into a "trap trailer," or waiting compartment. The pallet of firearms was discovered missing days later.

“A person who uses criminal means to obtain a firearm is someone who needs to be brought to justice and firearms obtained illegally are almost certainly destined to be used for criminal purposes,” ATF Boston Special Agent in Charge James M. Ferguson said in a statement.

“It is ATF’s top priority to make sure our communities stay safe and that businesses can operate without fear of incidents like this occurring. We are asking that members of the public who may know something about this incident or the whereabouts of these firearms to come forward," he continued.

Anyone with information can send tips anonymously via the reportit app using ATF Boston Field Division as the location. You can also submit a tip online or call investigators at 860-935-8080 or email ATFTips@atf.gov.