Hamden

Reward to Increase for Information Leading to Arrest in 2019 Fatal Shooting in Hamden

Hamden Police
NBC Connecticut

A reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for the shooting death of a man in Hamden in 2019 is being increased.

Police said Gov. Ned Lamont has authorized a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the murder of Dennis Allen-Paige. The reward was $25,000.

Allen-Paige, 21, of Hamden, was walking home from his job around 12:24 a.m. on Dec. 8, 2019, when several men, who apparently wanted to rob him, approached him, police said, and Allen-Paige was shot in the upper back as he fled from the men.

Local

first alert weather 3 hours ago

Patches of Black Ice This Morning, Milder Temperatures Today

coronavirus in connecticut 9 hours ago

‘It Broke My Heart': Cancer Patient Reacts to News She Won't Be Eligible for COVID Vaccine Until April

Police found Allen-Paige on the ground near Whiting Street and his wallet was missing. Someone found the wallet in New Haven and gave it to the police.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Mark Sheppard at (203) 230-4047 or (203) 230-4000.

This article tagged under:

Hamden
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us