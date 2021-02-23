Reward to Increase for Information Leading to Arrest in 2019 Fatal Shooting in Hamden

A reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for the shooting death of a man in Hamden in 2019 is being increased.

Police said Gov. Ned Lamont has authorized a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the murder of Dennis Allen-Paige. The reward was $25,000.

Allen-Paige, 21, of Hamden, was walking home from his job around 12:24 a.m. on Dec. 8, 2019, when several men, who apparently wanted to rob him, approached him, police said, and Allen-Paige was shot in the upper back as he fled from the men.

Police found Allen-Paige on the ground near Whiting Street and his wallet was missing. Someone found the wallet in New Haven and gave it to the police.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Mark Sheppard at (203) 230-4047 or (203) 230-4000.