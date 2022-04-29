Man Arrested For Allegedly Calling in Bomb Threat to Yale New Haven Hospital: Officials

A Rhode Island man was arrested on Thursday after allegedly threatening to bomb the Yale New Haven Hospital, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Officials announced on Friday that 42-year-old Alexander Bradley of Cranston, Rhode Island, was arrested on a federal criminal complaint, charging him with threatening to bomb the hospital, according to a press release.

According to court documents, on May 9, 2021, Bradley called the Yale University Health Clinic, spoke to a nurse, and asked if he had reached the Yale New Haven Hospital.

When Bradley was informed that he hadn't reached the hospital, he refused to give his name and complained that the hospital had denied him care, and stated that he was going to bomb it, court documents state.

Documents also mention that Bradley anonymously called the Yale New Haven Hospital approximately 30 minutes later, and stated that he had placed a pressure cooker containing a bomb outside of the building.

According to officials, investigators were able to determine the phone number used to make the threats belonged to Bradley.

Less than three weeks later, officials said Bradley also contacted a CVS pharmacy in Cranston, Rhode Island, and said that he was going to "shoot up" and "blow up" a hospital.

Bradley appeared in court yesterday in Hartford and was released on a $25,000 bond. Officials said as part of his release, Bradley's location will be monitored, and must attend drug and mental health treatment services.

Bradley is facing several charges including, conveying false information about explosives, and false information hoaxes. If convicted of the offenses, Bradley faces a maximum term of 15 years in prison.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Joint Terrorism Task Force – WMD and Bomb Squad are investigating.