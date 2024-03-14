RI governor says troubled Washington Bridge must be replaced

Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee announced Thursday that the westbound span of the Washington Bridge must be replaced.

"Today we're announcing that we will be replacing the bridge," he said, "but also accountability and the day of reckoning for those who are responsible for the position we're in and the position the people of the State of Rhode Island are in, that day is coming and it is coming very soon."

The westbound side of the Washington Bridge was shut down on Dec. 11 because of a "critical failure of some bridge components." The bridge carries Interstate 195 over the Seekonk River from Providence to East Providence and serves as a key gateway to Rhode Island's largest city. It carries close to 100,000 vehicles every day.

McKee said at a press conference Thursday that an in-depth structural analysis of the bridge an an independent review has reinforced "without a doubt" that the decision to close the bridge was "essential for public safety."

"That review also made it clear that the tie-down rods or pins are not the only problem with this bridge," he said. "The findings show additional significant structural deficiencies that cannot viably be repaired. For that reason, we must replace the infrastructure, the superstrucure and part or all of the substructure."

McKee said he is "deeply disturbed" by the latest findings. The restoration of the bridge was initiated back in 2018 after inspections rated it in poor condition.

"I've said this from the start, but I want to repeat it now -- we will hold anyone responsible, all responsible parties fully accountable."

McKee said he will continue to have oversight of the process as it continues. The work is expected to take about two years.

"This situation has been disruptive and challenging, and it will continue to be that way for a while, but we are going to do everything necessary to keep people safe and keeping people safe is our top priority. Rhode Islanders deserve answers, accountability, a plan of action to restore normalcy to their daily lives, and that's what we plan to deliver."

As of early Feburary, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation had already paid nearly $900,000 in costs related to the Washington Bridge closure, according to WJAR. And that doesn't even include additional costs incurred during the first two months of the shutdown.

McKee urged the Rhode Island General Assembly on Thursday to consider the potential cost of replacing the bridge as it proceeds with its budget deliberations.