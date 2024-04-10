Ridgefield

Ridgefield woman killed in wrong-way crash on I-84 in New York: police

Police lights
NBC Connecticut

A Ridgefield woman has died after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 84 in New York on Sunday, according to New York State Police.

The crash happened on Interstate 84 in Southeast, New York on Sunday, according to New York State Police.

They said the investigation determined that 30-year-old Alexandra Quinn, 30, of Ridgefield, was driving west in the eastbound lanes and hit a tractor-trailer head-on.

Quinn died at the scene, New York State Police said.

The tractor-trailer driver was not hurt.

This investigation remains ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Ridgefield
