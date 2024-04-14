Rising river levels temporarily close Ferry Park in Rocky Hill

Rising river levels have temporarily closed a park in Rocky Hill this weekend.

The Rocky Hill Parks and Recreation Department closed Ferry Park on Sunday. The rising river levels from the Connecticut River have reportedly covered the park's parking area with water.

It is anticipated that the water will not recede until Wednesday.

Authorities did not give additional details about when the park may reopen.

Residents are urged not to visit the park in an effort to avoid traffic congestion on Meadow Road.

Meadow Road is also closed to the public. It can only be accessed by residents and authorized personnel.