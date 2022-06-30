Road Closed Due to Serious Crash in East Haven

East Haven Police said Saltonstall Parkway is completely shut down because of a serious crash in the area.

Officials said the eastbound side of the road is closed between Hemingway Avenue and Main Street, heading towards Branford.

Police said serious injuries have been reported because of the motor vehicle crash.

It's unknown when the road will reopen.

The South Central Regional Traffic Unit is responding to the scene. The crash is under investigation.