Fairfield

Road to remain closed in Fairfield due to water main break

By Angela Fortuna

Fairfield police sign
NBC Connecticut

A portion of North Benson Road is closed in Fairfield because of a water main break, and the road is expected to remain closed for several hours.

The road is closed between Dill Road and Knollwood Drive as crews work to make repairs.

>Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Parts of Barlow Road and Knollwood Drive are also closed, and the closures are expected to remain through the evening and overnight hours.

There are detours in place. Police said drivers can access Fairfield University by Barlow Road.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Water supply for nearly residents may be impacted. Aquarion Water Company said over 100 residents are currently being affected.

The water company estimates restoration to be complete between 9:30 and 11:30 p.m.

This article tagged under:

Fairfield
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us