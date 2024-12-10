Road to remain closed in Fairfield due to water main break

A portion of North Benson Road is closed in Fairfield because of a water main break, and the road is expected to remain closed for several hours.

The road is closed between Dill Road and Knollwood Drive as crews work to make repairs.

Parts of Barlow Road and Knollwood Drive are also closed, and the closures are expected to remain through the evening and overnight hours.

There are detours in place. Police said drivers can access Fairfield University by Barlow Road.

Water supply for nearly residents may be impacted. Aquarion Water Company said over 100 residents are currently being affected.

The water company estimates restoration to be complete between 9:30 and 11:30 p.m.