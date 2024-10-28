Enfield

Road closed in Enfield due to serious crash

By Angela Fortuna

enfield police department
NBCConnecticut.com

Part of Palomba Drive is closed in Enfield because of a serious motor vehicle crash Monday night.

The police department said both northbound lanes of the road are closed near Cranbrook Boulevard.

The road is expected to remain closed for several hours as police conduct their investigation.

Authorities said businesses on Palomba Drive, north of Cranbrook Boulevard, can be accessed through Elm Street.

No additional information was immediately available.

