Roaming cattle shot and killed in Burlington

Warning: Some of the video in this article is graphic.

Three cattle that were on the loose in Burlington since Monday were shot and killed Wednesday.

The cattle made their way into a field along Main Street in Burlington Wednesday where law enforcement corralled them using police vehicles.

With neighbors watching on, shots were fired, taking the cattle down, but not outright killing them at first.

In video obtained by NBC Connecticut, two of the cattle can be seen running and stumbling before eventually being put down.

According to state police, the owner of the cattle requested through the animal control officer to euthanize the cattle. The animal control officer contacted the state Department of Agriculture and received approval from the agency for the owner to proceed, they said.

When the cattle did not die immediately, a Burlington constable stepped in and shot them, according to state police, in an apparent effort to end their suffering.

State police said they were at the scene to help control the perimeter.