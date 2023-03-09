Rocky Hill Firefighters Honor Chief That Died in Line of Duty With New Memorial

The Rocky Hill Fire Department is honoring fallen Fire Captain James Lamarre one year after his death with a new memorial in the station.

The fire department said Lamarre died in the line of duty on March 8, 2022, after battling work-related cancer.

"His presence this past year has been sorely missed as he was a significant and integral part of who we are as a fire department," the department said on Facebook.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Lamarre served the Rocky Hill Fire Department for 27 years in many roles, including as a career apparatus mechanic. He was a proud U.S. Army veteran and was very active in the Benino-Beck VFW Post 2138 in Rocky Hill as a chaplain, the fire department said.

To recognize his legacy, a memorial was placed on the wall in the fire station's apparatus bay.

Rocky Hill Fire Department Rocky Hill Fire Captain James Lamarre

A ceremony was held to reveal the memorial. Firefighters and family members then made their way to Center Cemetery for a short memorial service of remembrance.

Lamarre was a mechanic for the department and a friend and mentor to those who joined the team.

"It's men like Jim Lamarre who have, and will continue to make a difference in our community," the department said.

Cancer is a leading cause of death among firefighters, according to the National Association for Occupational Safety and Health, which said that research suggests firefighters are at higher risk of certain types of cancers when compared to the general population.