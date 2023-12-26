Rocky Hill officer injured after being hit by vehicle: police

Authorities are investigating after a Rocky Hill Police officer was struck by a vehicle Tuesday.
While details surrounding the investigation remain limited, Rocky Hill Police say it happened during the evening hours on West Street.
The severity of the officer's injuries aren't yet known and it is unclear if the responsible vehicle remained on scene after the collision occurred.
It is not yet known if the officer was inside or outside their cruiser when the accident happened.
