Rocky Hill police officer hit by car while trying to arrest someone during vehicle stop

A Rocky Hill police officer was hit by a car while trying to arrest someone during a vehicle stop on Tuesday night.

Around 9:45 p.m., an officer saw a vehicle whose registered owner has an active arrest warrant.

The police officer stopped the vehicle on Cold Spring Road. Police said the driver originally pulled over and complied with the officer's orders.

As the officer attempted to take the suspect out of the vehicle and into custody, investigators said the suspect quickly accelerated and hit the officer. The officer was knocked to the ground during the incident.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The officer suffered minor injuries and is currently undergoing an evaluation at the hospital.

After hitting the officer, authorities said the vehicle then fled onto Interstate 91 North. As the vehicle entered the City of Hartford, officers lost sight of it.

The investigation is ongoing.