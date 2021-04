Route 2 in Colchester was closed Sunday night because of a car accident, according to the CT Department of Transportation.

The accident happened on the eastbound side of the highway, which was closed between exits 21 and 22.

Lifestar said late Sunday night they were responding to the crash.

The accident was reported at approximately 11:15 p.m.

It is unknown if there are any injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.