Route 275 Expected to Be Closed for Several Hours After Coventry Crash

Route 275 in Coventry is expected to be closed for several hours after a serious car accident Wednesday evening.

Police said they responded to a one-car crash that happened on Route 275, also known as Stonehouse Road. The road is closed while the Metro Traffic Services Accident Reconstruction Team investigates.

A car veered off the road for an unknown reason, according to authorities.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries. The extent is unknown at this time.

The road is expected to remain closed from Old Eagleville Road to the Coventry/Mansfield town line. Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact police by calling 860-742-7331.