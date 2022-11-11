One Dead, One Hospitalized After Crash on Route 4 on Burlington-Farmington Line

One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a crash on Route 4 at the Burlington-Farmington line Friday morning, according to state police.
The road is closed Between Spielman Highway and Huckleberry Hill Road.
The crash happened just after 6:30 a.m.
State police said Lifestar, the medical transport helicopter, was called, but then canceled.
No information was immediately available on the condition of the person who was brought to the hospital.
