Route 44 Closed Due to Wires Down, Multiple Fires in Bolton

Town officials said part of Route 44 is closed due to multiple fires involving downed wires in Bolton.

The road is closed at Route 384 West. Officials said multiple wires are down and drivers are being asked to take alternate routes.

According to Eversource, about 30% of customers in town are without power.

It's unknown if there are any injuries or when the road will reopen.

No additional information was immediately available.

