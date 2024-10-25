Norfolk

Route 44 closed near Norfolk/North Canaan line due to serious crash

NBC Connecticut

Route 44 is closed near the Norfolk/North Canaan line because of a serious motor vehicle crash Friday evening.

Authorities said the road is closed in both directions. Several agencies are responding to the scene.

State police said they were called to the area after a car crashed into a utility pole. Serious injuries are being reported.

LifeStar has been called to the scene. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Norfolk
