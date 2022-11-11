Route 44 reopened in Norfolk Friday afternoon, nearly a full week after a truck rollover and gas spill shut it down.

The tanker truck rolled over on Route 44 near Maple Avenue around 6 a.m. Saturday.

The truck was carrying 8,200 gallons of gasoline, all of which spilled onto lawns, and into storm drains in the area.

Gasoline seeped into the ground and got into the water beneath the soil, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

In all, 20 agencies from across the state have been working on the cleanup effort.

Officials were concerned about the remnants of Nicole arriving in the state this weekend with heavy rain that could make it difficult to contain the runoff.

It's not clear if all of the gasoline has been contained or if the cleanup will continue.