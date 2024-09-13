East Hartford

Route 5/15 North closed in East Hartford

Connecticut Department of Transportation

Route 5/15 North is closed in East Hartford after a box truck overturned.

The road is shut down at exit 91 and state police said they do not know how long the closure will be in effect.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

