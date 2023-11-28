Route 6 closed in Brooklyn, Conn. due to car crash

Connecticut State Police said traffic is being diverted off Route 6 in Brooklyn, Connecticut after a car crash.

Troopers said they are responding to a two-car crash in the area of Route 6 and 169.

The East Brooklyn Fire Department said traffic is being diverted from Route 6 westbound up Hyde Road.

The extent of injuries is unknown. No additional information was immediately available.

