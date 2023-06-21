Route 8 in Colebrook closed due to tractor-trailer crash

Route 8 is closed in Colebrook because of a tractor-trailer crash in the area, according to state police.

A tractor-trailer appears to have crashed into a tree and wires on Route 8 between Riverton Road and Beech Hill Road.

The crash was reported at about 7:20 p.m. The driver is not injured and no other vehicles were involved in the crash, according to troopers.

The road will remain closed as crews clean up the wires from across the roadway.

Eversource is reporting about 100 customers without power. No additional information was immediately available.