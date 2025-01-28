Traffic Alert

Route 8 North reopens after crash involving wrong-way driver in Litchfield

NBC Connecticut

Route 8 North has reopened after a car crash involving a wrong-way driver in Litchfield on Monday night, according to the CT Department of Transportation.

The highway was closed in the area of exit 44 but has since reopened.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Authorities said at least one of the drivers needed to be extricated.

State police said non-life-threatening injuries are being reported. The crash was reported at 7:30 p.m.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Traffic Alert
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us