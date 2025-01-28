Route 8 North reopens after crash involving wrong-way driver in Litchfield

Route 8 North has reopened after a car crash involving a wrong-way driver in Litchfield on Monday night, according to the CT Department of Transportation.

The highway was closed in the area of exit 44 but has since reopened.

Authorities said at least one of the drivers needed to be extricated.

State police said non-life-threatening injuries are being reported. The crash was reported at 7:30 p.m.

No additional information was immediately available.