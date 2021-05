Route 80 in Killingworth is closed at this time as crews respond to a motorcycle crash, according to state police.

Troopers said the accident happened on Roast Meat Road at approximately 3:50 p.m.

Both parties involved in the crash are conscious and alert, according to police.

Lifestar was called to the scene. It is unknown when the road will reopen.

No additional information was immediately available.