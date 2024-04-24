vernon

Injuries reported in crash involving stolen vehicle on Route 83 in Vernon

By Angela Fortuna

Vernon police vehicle
Vernon Police

A portion of Route 83 is closed in Vernon after a car crash involving a stolen vehicle on Wednesday night.

Vernon police said part of Route 83 North is closed in the area of Cumberland Farms.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. Police said minor injuries are being reported.

No additional information was immediately available.

