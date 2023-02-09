Somers

Route 83 in Somers Reopens After Structure Fire

Part of Route 83 in Somers has reopened after firefighters put out a blaze in the area Thursday afternoon.

The state Department of Transportation said the road was closed between Route 190 and Four Bridges Road, but has since reopened.

No one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Several fire departments responded. The scene was cleared about two hours after the initial call.

No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Somersfire investigation
