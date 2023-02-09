Route 83 in Somers Reopens After Structure Fire

Part of Route 83 in Somers has reopened after firefighters put out a blaze in the area Thursday afternoon.

The state Department of Transportation said the road was closed between Route 190 and Four Bridges Road, but has since reopened.

No one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Several fire departments responded. The scene was cleared about two hours after the initial call.

No additional information was immediately available.