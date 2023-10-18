Route 9 South closed in Haddam due to car crash

A car crash has shut down Route 9 South in Haddam this evening.

The state Department of Transportation says the highway is closed between exits 19 and 15.

The single-car crash was reported at 4:50 p.m. It's unknown if there are any injuries or when the road will reopen.

No additional information was immediately available.

