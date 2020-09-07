Running Group Competes in Virtual ‘Faxon Law New Haven Road Race'

A small group of runners gathered in New Haven to run a socially distanced half marathon for the Faxon Law New Haven Road Race on Monday.

In years past, approximately 5,000 runners have participated, but this year only about 800 runners registered. Organizers were forced to make it a virtual event because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are eight runners who are considered "streakers" because they have run all 43 20K races. Peter Sanchez is one of them. “It’s kind of sad to look out onto empty streets and not see the streets full of people, being able to go for food afterwards on the green and have a beer, but we’ll make the best of it. We still have a camaraderie among ourselves and I think it’ll just be different. But we’re still glad to be here,” Sanchez said.

This year there’s no closed streets, no crowd and no water stations, but runners like James McCormack Jr. said he runs for his own health and he is looking forward to next year’s race.

“It’ll keep it alive and then it’ll be back to normal next year, hopefully,” said McCormack.