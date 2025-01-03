Bloomfield

Sacred Heart employee suspended after arrest in Bloomfield

Sacred Heart University sign
NBCConnecticut.com

A Sacred Heart University employee has been suspended after being arrested for illegal sexual contact with a minor in Bloomfield.

Police said Matthew Janik, 39, of Seymour, was arrested on Dec. 30. He faces several charges including enticing a minor by computer, criminal attempt at commercial sexual abuse of a minor, and criminal attempt at illegal sexual contact with a victim under 16.

>Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

A spokesperson with the university said Janik was immediately suspended pending an investigation.

Specific information about what happened wasn't immediately available.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Janik is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 13. The investigation remains ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Bloomfield
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us