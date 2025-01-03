Sacred Heart employee suspended after arrest in Bloomfield

A Sacred Heart University employee has been suspended after being arrested for illegal sexual contact with a minor in Bloomfield.

Police said Matthew Janik, 39, of Seymour, was arrested on Dec. 30. He faces several charges including enticing a minor by computer, criminal attempt at commercial sexual abuse of a minor, and criminal attempt at illegal sexual contact with a victim under 16.

A spokesperson with the university said Janik was immediately suspended pending an investigation.

Specific information about what happened wasn't immediately available.

Janik is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 13. The investigation remains ongoing.