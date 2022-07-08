Sailfest 2022: Here's What You Need to Know

What is Sailfest in Connecticut?

New London’s three-day Sailfest, “Southeastern Connecticut’s premier event,” is returning with a bang this weekend to New London’s Waterfront Park after a two-year hiatus, according to the festival’s website. It’s expected to draw around 250,000 people. There will be a fireworks display, rides, live music and over 200 vendors.

Where is Sailfest 2022?

Sailfest 2022 will be held at New London's Waterfront Park on Eugene O’Neill Drive in New London. Directions can be found here.

What events are at Sailfest 2022?

Sailfest kicks off Friday, July 8 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. It continues on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and ends on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A fireworks extravaganza, which is sponsored by the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, will take place on Saturday at 9 p.m. over the Thames River and will be choreographed to live music from KHITS 100.9 FM.

Participants can also register here for a 5K road race happening Sunday at 10 a.m.

Over 20 musicians are performing on the Parade Plaza Stage and the Hygienic Stage. The acts include the U.S. Coast Guard Jazz Band, salsa lessons, R&B/funk/soul/reggae band Undivided and rock band Red Light. The Hygienic Stage will feature Latin music from artists like reggaeton singer Kendrick el Codiciado and Bachata Versatil. The music and event schedule can be found here.

Local breweries are showing off their IPAs at the beer tent. On the waterfront, the Thames Water Taxi offers tours. The New England Woodcarvers will be exhibiting master carvings in their exhibit. Native American entrepreneur and vocalist Nosamè will be performing The National Anthem on Saturday at 9 p.m.

The non-profit organization Discovering Amistad is bringing its 129-foot Amistad Schooner replica to educate the public about racial and social justice through the story of the 1839 Amistad uprising.

There will also be rides.

Where to Park at Sailfest?

Water Street Garage, located at 160 Water St., is offering discounted $20/day 24/7parking for today, Saturday and Sunday. The Governor Winthrop Garage at 70 Union St. is $10 on Friday and $25/day on Saturday and Sunday.

How much does Sailfest cost?

The event is free!

Sailfest 2022 Road Closures

Road closures include the entirety of South Water Street and Atlantic Street. More info can be found here on the festival’s Facebook page.

What can I bring to Sailfest?

A notice issued by the city states that there will be no coolers, backpacks or strollers on the Waterfront Park. There will be checkpoints. They also advise leaving pets at home and not to leave items unattended.

