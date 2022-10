A crash involving a school bus has closed a road in Portland on Tuesday morning.

Police said a school bus and a car are involved in the crash on Main Street. The road is closed at this time.

According to police, no students on the bus are injured. It's unclear if anyone in the car is injured.

The bus was heading to the Brownstone Intermediate School.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.