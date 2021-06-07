School Districts Announce Early Dismissals as High Temperatures Continue Today

Dozens of school districts have announced early dismissals for this afternoon as high temperatures continue with a heat index value between 95 and 100 degrees.

In the oppressive heat, students and staff still have to wear masks all day inside of the buildings.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Windsor Locks superintendent Shawn Parkhurst said ventilation is also a concern because there are some air conditioning units that they can't use because of COVID-19 reasons.

That's why he decided to join the dozens of school districts having an early dismissal.

Several school districts in Connecticut are announcing early dismissals for Monday due to the high heat and humidity.

Parkhurst said these tend to be difficult calls to make and even though virtual learning is an option, he decided to not go that route.

“I had a student that reached out and asked me that and one of the things I know is that there is nothing that can replace the experience with in-person learning, even if it’s a modified day. So I chose not to do a remote learning day, but to keep it an in-person day so it is that teacher-student interaction that I know is so critical," Parkhurst said.

He also said that during the high heat, students will be allowed more mask breaks and they will still be providing grab and go lunches.

You can see a full list of schools with early dismissals here.