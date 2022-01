East Haven police took a man into custody after he barricaded himself in a home Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the home on Stevens Street after receiving a 911 call about a domestic dispute.

The man has refused to come out of the home threatened officers, according to police.

Momauguin School was locked down as a precaution, police said.

The situation was resolved peacefully around 2:30 p.m., according to police.