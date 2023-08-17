SeaQuest Connecticut announces closure

SeaQuest Connecticut, an interactive aquarium in Trumbull, will close permanently on Sunday, the company announced online today.

Upon closure, the animals will be relocated to other SeaQuest locations.

With locations in nine states, SeaQuest boasts exotic animals from five different continents. The company offers opportunities to interact, feed and touch the animals.

SeaQuest will continue to honor annual passes and is extending membership for an additional year for passholders. The closest location to Connecticut is in Woodbridge, New Jersey.

The Connecticut location will remain open until Aug. 20 and will offer discounted gift shop items in the meantime.